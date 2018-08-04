THE BIG KICK-OFF: Austin promises Cobblers fans a team with ‘passion and people going for it’

Dean Austin has thanked the Cobblers fans for the support and love they have given him, and is promising them a team that will show ‘passion’ and be ‘going for it’ in return in Sky Bet League Two this season.

The Town boss has been overwhelmed with the backing he has received from the Cobblers faithful since he took caretaker charge of the team at the back end of last season, and admits their support was one of the main reasons he accepted the challenge of taking the job a permanent basis.

And as he prepares to undertake his first season in charge of a Football League club, with Lincoln City the visitors to the PTS Academy Stadium on the opening day on Saturday, Austin is determined to give the Cobblers supporters a team they can get behind, and be proud of.

“All I am thinking about at the moment is Saturday’s game against Lincoln, and getting three points,” said the Town boss.

“Hopefully we will get a great crowd in, and hopefully we can give them something for them to get behind us.

“I know they will be behind us from the start, because of all the well-wishes that I have had since I took over as caretaker.

“I have really felt the love of this place, with people so desperate for me to do well.

“That was probably why I decided to take the job when it was offered, because of the love I felt from the people here.

“And I believe if we can put that together with the ability we have on the pitch, then we can win a lot of football matches this season.

“We are not going to have it all our own way, it is going to be difficult and it is going to be tough, but we know what we are going into and we know what is expected.

“But if we conduct ourselves right and apply ourselves right, and the attitude is good and the desire is there to go out and match other teams, then I think we will be competitive.”