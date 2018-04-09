Teenagers Roberts and Whaler included in 20-man Cobblers squad for Blackpool trip

Youngsters Morgan Roberts and Sean Whaler have been added to the Cobblers squad for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League One trip to Blackpool.

The academy teenagers have impressed Town caretaker boss Dean Austin, and are travelling as part of the 20-man squad heading for the north west coast.

Whaler is 17 and is a right-sided attacker who has been with the Cobblers since he was just 10, and is a former pupil of Northampton School for Boys.

Roberts is also 17 and is another ex-NSB boy, but he is a left-sided attacking player.

Whaler has scored and created a number of goals from set plays for the youth team this season and has been part of the club’s academy since he was nine.

“These two young players fully deserve to be in and around the first team squad,” said Austin, who will take charge of his first game at Bloomfield Road following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s sacking last week.

“I have known both players since the very first week I arrived and they have impressed me consistently. Their attitude is first class.

“They are both outstanding young prospects and they will travel to Blackpool on Tuesday as part of a 20-man squad.

“Whether or not they get into the 18 at this stage remains to be seen, but I would have no concerns about using them at all.

“They are young, local lads with a lot of ability and they have earned the right to be in and around the first team squad.”

The Cobblers will be without central defender Ash Taylor for the must-win clash at Blackpool as he is suspended, but midfielder John-Joe O’Toole is available after serving his three-match ban.

Town were without a game last weekend, and now find themselves three points adrift of safety with just five games of the season remaining.

Blackpool are just one more win away from guaranteeing their own league one survival following their impressive 5-0 win over Bradford City on Saturday.