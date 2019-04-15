Teenager Pollock earns glowing praise for his impressive Cobblers debut

Cobblers manager Keith Curle has heaped praise on Scott Pollock after the young midfielder’s impressive debut performance against Mansfield Town at the weekend.

The 18-year-old was handed his full debut by Curle for the visit of the promotion-chasing Stags on Saturday, nearly three months on from his very first appearance for Northampton when he came off the bench at Cambridge United.

Pollock rose to prominence at YouTube-based club Hashtag United before signing a two-year scholarship with the Cobblers in September and he quickly made a name for himself with a string of goalscoring performances for the youth team.

The teenager’s blossoming career ticked off another milestone on Saturday when selected from the off against Mansfield, and he produced a highly accomplished display in central midfield, setting up Sam Foely’s second-half equaliser and named man of the match.

“Today’s got to be about the effort, the commitment, the acceptance of the challenge and the performance of young Scotty Pollock,” said his impressed manager afterwards.

“He’s another product of the youth department. He’s come through and integrated very well with the group and he put in a performance that shows the belief that we have in him.

“It was an opportunity for Scotty to enjoy it and an opportunity for the supporters to show their appreciation to a young man who’s found a different pathway into the club and into the first-team.”

Pollock was substituted in stoppage-time on Saturday and Curle confirmed that was to allow the supporters to show their appreciation of the young midfielder’s performance.

“He’s worked extremely hard,” added the Town boss. “He’s kept his focus, he’s kept his desire and belief and he’s enjoyed the occasion today and it was important for him to share that with the supporters. As they say, he’s one of our own!”

Jordan Turnbull, who retreated back into defence to make way for Pollock’s inclusion in central midfield on Saturday, was also impressed by what he saw from the teenager.

“Of course I’m pleased for him and it’s brilliant to see him come into the team and being so calm in possession and working hard in midfield,” said the defender.

“The lads are really happy for him and hopefully he can build on that performance.

“We’ve had quite a lot of youngsters with us throughout the season and another batch got their contracts not so long ago so it’ll be fantastic for them to be in and around the first-team in pre-season.”