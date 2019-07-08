Team bonding crucial for Curle as Cobblers kick-off Spanish pre-season training camp

The Cobblers have arrived in Spain for their pre-season training camp in Murcia, and boss Keith Curle has spoken of the importance of using the week to gel his squad together on and off the pitch.

With 11 new signings on board, there are plenty of new faces in the Town squad, and Curle wants them to get to know each other as well as possible, as quickly as possible.

The fact the players are all living under the same roof at the Pinata Arena complex until Saturday will help in that respect, and is key reason for the team going on a training camp.

“We have a lot of new players, so this is about personalities, characters, and forming that bond and getting that unity,” said the Cobblers boss.

“It is about getting that understanding of what we are about as a staff and as a football club.

“We are even mindful of the rooming list, and we have put characters together that we need to form that bond and get that understanding on the pitch and off the pitch

The Cobblers' changing rooms at he Pinatar Arena complex

“We have some very good characters in this changing room that mix well, and they are the bond between the new, the old, the young and the experienced

“We are creating that bond and that unity throughout the group.

The Cobblers underwent there first training session at Pinatar on Monday morning, having arrived at the complex on Sunday evening.

Curle is delighted with the standard of facilities on offer, and knew what he was going to ne walking into as he had already done his homework.

“I came here in the summer,” said the Town manager. “I had the opportunity to take a family holiday, but also under the premise that I was going to have a look at the facility.

“It is very pleasing, and I am very happy with the facilities off the pitch, the changing room, the gym, the hotel.

“The training pitches are very good and are in excellent conditionm and then we have the main pitch where we will play our games as well.”

The Cobblers will play two matches while in Spain.

On Tuesday they play Bournemouth Under-23s in a behind-closed-doors practice match, before taking on Sky Bet League One side Coventry City on Friday in a match that is open to any supporters who have travelled.

“Tuesday is going to be slightly different as it is going to be more of a training game,” said Curle.

“I spoke to the head coach of the Bournemouth Under-23s, and we agreed is going to be three 30-minute games, so it is more of a training match which is excellent.”