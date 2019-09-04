Taylor Orosz brace sees Daventry Town get back to winning ways

Two goals from Taylor Orosz saw Daventry came from behind to beat Yaxley 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Town had trailed on the artificial pitch at half-time after a defensive mix-up gifted the opening goal to Dylan Edge midway through a lacklustre first period.

Luke Emery was denied a clear cut penalty and when visiting manager Arron Parkinson queried this with the referee at half-time, he too was booked. Nevertheless the Purple Army then applied increasing pressure in an improved second half display.

Taylor Orosz and Adam Creaney both went close to equalising before Orosz himself converted a 65th minute free kick.

And Orosz bagged the winner with 15 minutes to go with after he smashed home following a brilliant solo run.

It gave Town a third win from five Southern League matches.

The match had featured the debut of midfield player Jack Finch, who has arrived from Banbury United after making 16 appearances too for Coventry City.

It was a welcome return to form for the club after they were beaten suffered back to back 4-1 defeats when they were beaten by Aylesbury United on Saturday at the Elderstubbs.

The Ducks scored two late goals after Daventry’s club captain Ross Harris had been dismissed for two yellow cards following Aaron King’s straight red in the opening home game against Kempston Rovers.

Daventry are without a game on Saurday but go to Evesham next Tuesday in the SL Cup before also visiting Barton-Le-Clay in Bedfordshire on September 14th.