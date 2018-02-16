Taylor hoping it’s fourth time lucky for Cobblers against Scunthorpe

Skipper Ash Taylor says the Cobblers know exactly what to expect when they travel to Scunthorpe United for their crucial Sky Bet League One clash on Saturday.

Town’s trip to Glanford Park will be the fourth time the teams have met this season, with the Cobblers yet to register a win.

The two teams drew 0-0 at Sixfields in the FA Cup first round in November, with the Iron edging the replay 1-0.

Just a few days later the teams squared up again in the league at Sixfields, and after a tight first half that ended goalless, Scunthorpe ran away with things after the break to secure a 3-0 victory.

So a little bit of revenge will be on the cards for the Cobblers as they head to Lincolnshire, although Graham Alexander’s team will be, as they always are, a tough nut to crack.

The Cobblers go into the game aiming to bounce back from a woeful performance in their 2-1 midweek defeat at the hands of Gillingham, but can be encouraged by the fact they have yet to lose on their travels in 2018.

“We’ll look to go there and win the game and put Tuesday right,” said Taylor, who scored the Cobblers’ consolation against the Gills, who raced into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes.

“We’ll study the first-half performance when we get back in training and work on the things that went wrong.

“We’ll work on the positives as well and try to put in a solid performance away from home again.

“We know what Scunthorpe are about. We know their strengths and their weaknesses and hopefully we can exploit them and get the three points.”

Taylor is again set to skipper the team at Glanford Park.

Marc Richards’ departure and the fact Dave Buchahan can’t currently command a first team place means the 27-year-old has been handed the captain’s armband, and he is relishing the challenge.

“I’m enjoying it. It’s part of my game and I feel I can lead,” said Taylor.

“I’ve got experience to help boys around me and I’ve got the big man behind me (goalkeeoer Richard O’Donnell) who helps me.

“He can see things I might not, so I’m just taking it in my stride.

“It’s nice to captain the side and help the boys but it’s a team game and it’s about the team performing.

“If that doesn’t go right, we have to pull together and stick together through the tough times and push for a positive result.”