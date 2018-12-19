Taylor and Bowditch fit for Yeovil trip as O’Toole returns to training

Central defender Ash Taylor is set to be fit to face Yeovil Town in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash at Huish Park - but the weekend may come a bit too early for John-Joe O’Toole.

Taylor was withdrawn at half-time during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Stevenage as he didn’t feel 100 per cent after suffering a back spasm in the build up to the game.

But he has resumed full training with his team-mates at Moulton College, and was today (Wednesday) set to be joined by midfielder O’Toole, who hasn’t featured since the defeat at Newport County last month.

Scans and X-rays on bone bruising O’Toole suffered have come back clear, so it is now just a case of when the player and his manager Keith Curle feel he is up to match speed.

There is also good news on Dean Bowditch, who is fit and raring to face one of his former clubs this weekend after he had to leave the pitch midway through the second half on Saturday after he suffered breathing difficulties.

But the 32-year-old has been checked over by the medical staff and been given the all clear to resume full training.

On the fitness of Taylor, boss Curle said: “He came off on Saturday and it was the right thing to do.

“Ash has felt something and wasn’t able to perform at 100 per cent, and knows we have got a capable squad of players available.

“He had a back spasm on the Thursday, so we tailored his training on the Friday before the game. He was able to give us 45 minutes, but then he was running the risk of injury.

“Players know their own bodies, and I trust them so that when a player says he is not able to perform to a level where it might cost them and cost the team, then they make the right decision.

“I make my judgement on that, as part of management is making judgements on the information you are given.”

As for O’Toole, the Town boss added: “We are hoping John-Joe will be back out on the grass today.

“He has some bone bruising, but it has been scanned and X-rayed, and now it is just about pain threshold.

“And if you ask most Northampton Town supporters about JJ’s pain threshold, then they know as soon as he is ready and able he will be out there putting a shirt on again.”