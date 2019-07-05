Summer signings set for first Cobblers action in pre-season opener at Sileby Rangers

Cobblers fans will get the chance to see the club’s 11 new signings in action when Town take on Sileby Rangers in their opening pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday.

After a little more than a week of pre-season training, Keith Curle’s men take on the United Counties League outfit at Fernie Fields (ko 3pm), and the Cobblers boss says the whole squad is in line for a runout, fitness permitting.

Nicky Adams

The match in Moulton has become the traditional curtain-raiser to Town’s season, and once again a healthy crowd will be expected to turn out to get a first glimpse of the new faces in the squad.

And this year there are plenty of those!

Matt Warburton, Joe Martin, Chris Lines, Steve Arnold, Alan McCormack, Ryan Watson, Nicky Adams, Harry Smith, Reece Hall-Johnson, Charlie Goode and Vadaine Oliver have all been added to the player roster in the past couple of months.

And they could all play some part of the game at Fernie Fields.

Reece Hall-Johnson

“It is about getting minutes into the players,” said Curle, ahead of the clash with Sileby, who now play un UCL Division One.

“We will have a balanced squad of youth and experience, new players and existing players, who will all play a part on Saturday.

“It is a good opportunity for them to play in a competitive game, and they will all probably get 20 minutes or half an hour.

“There will be rotation with players coming on and off, but it will be about getting that blend right all the time on the pitch.”

Admission for all supporters on Saturday is by paying on arrival, priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Following Saturday’s match, the team then jet off to Spain on Sunday morning for their week-long training camp.