Striker Graham says Blackburn expecting tough test against improving Cobblers

Striker Danny Graham says there is absolutely no chance of on-song Blackburn Rovers showing any sort of complacency when the Cobblers travel to Ewood Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Rovers are on a superb 16-match unbeaten run in Sky Bet League One, and last weekend moved up to second in the table thanks to their win at Fleetwood, and Shrewsbury dropping points at home to Doncaster.

They haven’t lost a league game since October 14 when they went down 1-0 at Oldham Athletic, and they haven’t been beaten at Ewood since way back on September 16 when they were edged out 1-0 by AFC Wimbledon.

The Cobblers are in decent form themselves having won three matches in a row, and last weekend they moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons.

They also held Blackburn to a 1-1 draw at Sixfields the Saturday before Christmas, and Graham is expecting a tough test against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men.

Blackburn have a home double header, as they entertain Walsall next Tuesday following the date with the Cobblers, and he said: “I remember how down we felt after the Oldham game before we started this run and ever since then we’ve never looked back.

“We need to continue that, not get complacent and not get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got Northampton next and we’re focused on that.

“The objective is to win every game and get back into the Championship, and we’ve got two home games now.”

And he added: “we played Northampton not long ago and it was a tough game down there.

“We could have got the win, but we know it will be a tough test on Saturday.

“We can’t get complacent, it’s going to be a tough game and we’ll need to make sure we’re ready for it.”