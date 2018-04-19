Still time for you to vote for your Cobblers player of the year

The end of the 2017/18 season is nearly upon us, and it’s time to cast your vote for the Chronicle & Echo Northampton Town supporters’ player of the year.

There’s no getting away from the fact it has been a season of struggle for Cobblers, but there have still been players who have made their mark.

Defender Zander Diamond was the man who got your vote last term as Town avoided relegation following their promotion from league two 12 months earlier.

Cobblers are once again in the midst of a battle to avoid the Sky Bet League One drop, but there have been some highs along the way, and here are a few players who may be deserving of your vote.

Starting at the back, Richard O’Donnell has been a solid presence in goal since signing from Rotherham United in January.

Brendan Moloney has enjoyed a consistent season at right-back, while in the centre of defence Ash Taylor has been a virtual ever-present following his arrival from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen last summer, chipping in with crucial goals as well.

Aaron Pierre produced some solid performances before suffering a serious injury, while Dave Buchanan has, as always, given his all when selected at left-back.

In the midfield, Swansea City loanee Matt Grimes has been involved in all but two of the club’s 43 league one games this season, while teenager Shaun McWilliams has showed his quality when given the chance.

Injuries have hampered 2016 player of the year John-Joe O’Toole at different stages of the season, but when fit he has once again showed how important he is to the Cobblers’ cause, while Matt Crooks has been a key performer, although he too has had issues with injuries and suspensions.

When it comes to attackers, Sam Hoskins has been a regular performer, Daniel Powell has shown glimpses of what he is about, while Chris Long, on loan from Premier League Burnley, is the team’s top scorer with nine goals to date.

But ultimately, who will be named the player of the year is down to you, the people who watch the team play.

The winner will be presented with his award at the the club’s end-of-season dinner at the County Ground on Sunday, May 6.

To cast your vote, simply email chron.sports@northantsnews.co.uk

Please title your email ‘Cobblers Player of the Year’ and then add your nomination.

Votes are restricted to one per person. Closing date for nominations is 5pm on Friday, April 27, so get voting!

Previous Chronicle & Echo Northampton Town Supporters’ Player of the Year winners:

1975 - Billy Best

1976 - Jim Hall

1977 - Billy Best

1978 - Steve Bryant

1979 - Stuart Robertson

1980 - Andy Poole

1981 - Keith Williams

1982 - Wakeley Gage

1983 - Steve Massey

1984 - Wakeley Gage

1985 - Wakeley Gage

1986 - Russell Lewis

1987 - Ian Benjamin

1988 - Peter Gleasure

1989 - Tony Adcock

1990 - Keith McPherson

1991 - Phil Chard

1992 - Steve Terry

1993 - Barry Richardson

1994 - Darren Harmon

1995 - Neil Grayson

1996 - Ray Warburton

1997 - Ian Clarkson

1998 - Roy Hunter

1999 - Carlo Corazzin

2000 - Keith Welch

2001 - Ian Sampson

2002 - Chris Hargreaves

2003 - Paul Harsley

2004 - Lee Harper

2005 - Scott McGleish

2006 - Scott McGleish

2007 - Mark Bunn

2008 - Danny Jackman

2009 - Danny Jackman

2010 - Adebayo Akinfenwa

2011 - Michael Jacobs

2012 - Michael Jacobs

2013 - Kelvin Langmead

2014 - Darren Carter

2015 - Marc Richards

2016 - John-Joe O’Toole

2017 - Zander Diamond