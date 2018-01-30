Stevenage seal free transfer deal for Cobblers striker Alex Revell

Cobblers striker Alex Revell has left the club on a free transfer and signed for Sky Bet League Two outfit Stevenage.

The 34-year-old has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at Broadhall Way, and becomes the seventh player to leave Sixfields during the January transfer window.

Alex Revell celebrates his final goal for the Cobblers, in the 3-1 win over Southend United earlier this month

“Alex is an excellent professional, but at this stage of his career he understandably wants and needs to be playing regular first team football,” said Town boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“With the additions we have been able to make during the January transfer window, Alex’s chances would have remained limited moving forward so we believe this is a good move for all parties.

“We thank Alex for his service and wish him every success at his new club.”

Revell was signed by then boss Rob Page in the summer of 2016 after leaving Milton Keynes Dons, and he enjoyed a great start to his Cobblers career.

The big front man netted eight goals in his first 15 appearances for the club, including a penalty in the 3-1 League Cup defeat to Manchester United at Sixfields, as Town flirted with the top six in league one.

But after a double in the 3-2 defeat to Bristol Rovers at the beginning of October, the goals dried up as the team’s form dipped, with Revell failing to score in his next 15 games.

The drought was eventually broken in a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City, and he scored again two matches later, but a calf injury suffered in the 5-3 defeat at Milton Keynes on January 21 saw him miss three months.

Although, he did play again before the end of the season, he failed to find the target again, ending with a 10-goal haul.

This season has been a struggle for Revell, whose Cobblers contract was due to expire this summer.

He did score a couple of goals before Justin Edinburgh’s sacking at the end of August, but he then endured another drought as the team failed to fully fire as an attacking force in Hasselbaink’s first games in charge.

The former Cambridge United man was then sent off in the 6-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers on October 7, and while suspended suffered a groin injury in training that needed an operation.

Revell didn’t return to action until January 6, when he scored the clinching goal in the 3-1 win over Southend United, but with Hasselbaink preferring Chris Long and John-Joe O’Toole as an attacking pair, Revell was again reduced to bit-part roles from the bench.

The signings of Kevin van Veen from Scunthorpe United and Boris Mathis from Everton means the player would have probably found his game time even more restricted at Sixfields, so he has moved on.

In all, Revell scored 13 goals for the Cobblers in 47 starts and 10 substitute appearances.

He joins a Stevenage side that is currently 14th in league two, nine points off the play-off places and 12 points above the relegation zone.