Shrewsbury Town Sixfields clash brought forward to March 20

The Cobblers’ home Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury Town has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 20 (ko 7.45pm).

The match was meant to be played on Saturday, April 7, but had to be rearranged after the Shrews reached the final of the EFL Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley, which is being played on April 8.

The clubs have moved quickly to agree on a new date, and the match has been brought forward.

The reason for that is that Shrewsbury have midweek matches in the two weeks following the original date, taking on Bradford City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday, April 12, and Charlton at home on Tuesday, April 17.

The new fixture date means Town will face a crucial run of three home games in four matches, as they take on Rotherham United on March 17 and Charlton on March 30, with an away trip to Fleetwood on March 24 inbetween.

Paul Hurst’s men, who are in a battle for the league one title with Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic, were 1-0 winners over the Cobblers on the opening day of the season.