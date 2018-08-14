Set-piece specialist Taylor urges Cobblers to forge winning mentality

Cobblers captain Ash Taylor has stressed the importance of his side developing a ‘winning mentality’ sooner rather than later ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

Town won just two of their final 14 fixtures last term and have started the new campaign with a home defeat to Lincoln City followed by Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Carlisle United.

This evening’s game against League One Wycombe, promoted last season, at Adams Park will be far from straightforward but victory might go a long way to helping the Cobblers rediscover the winning knack again.

“It’s another game and we want to get that winning mentality now,” said Taylor. “We didn’t win so many games last season which is obviously why we got relegated so we want to have that mentality throughout the team to win games.

“It’s just another game for us and if we can win that, it’ll stand us in good stead for the league.”

Taylor raised a few eyebrows during Saturday’s game at Brunton Park when he was chosen as the man to take a free-kick from 20 yards.

Without the likes of previous set-piece specialists Matt Grimes or Matty Taylor in their ranks this season, it seems the responsibility will be shared around when it comes to taking corners and free-kicks.

“It was right on the edge of the box and I thought it was very difficult to get it up and over and back down again,” explained Taylor.

“I can strike them quite well with a lot of power so I thought I’d give it my best shot and see if the wall is brave enough and unfortunately they were on this occasion.

“I tried it in training as well and Willo (Andy Williams) took it right in the face! Sometimes you can get deflections and because it’s so close the ball can flash past the keeper before he even knows anything.”