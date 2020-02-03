Season’s best as Town thwart the leaders to earn a deserved point

Daventry Town turned in arguably their best away performance so far when earning a 1-1 draw at BetVictor Southern League leaders Corby Town at Steel Park.

No quarter was asked and none given in a game of six yellow cards as the Purple Army edged back into the top half of the Division One Central table.

Daventry’s overall performance was probably better even than the 4-0 October success at Didcot.

Three days later Arron Parkinson’s men will again play hosts, this time to an all conquering Halesowen side provided they do not force a replay against FC Halifax in the FA Trophy third round.

A huge, muddy pitch at the Rockingham Triangle seemed to suit Daventry even though James Ireland twice spurned opportunities to put the Steelmen ahead early on. James Martin made a string of good saves in his best display yet in Daventry colours while Jack O’Connor, Ross Harris and the hard-working Adam Confue also caught the eye in a hard working visiting defence.

The in-form Adam Creaney to break the deadlock in the 40th minute after good work down the right by O’Connor enabled Confue to square the ball to the unmarked Creaney at the far post.

Daventry had earlier gone close when another tantalising corner from Creaney led to Corby full back Sam Warburton making a timely goal line clearance.

Inevitably, Corby reacted in an evenly balanced second half although O’Connor hit the foot of an upright before the home team’s experienced substitute Elliot Sandy headed home from close range after the Town had conceded an unnecessary free kick.

The speedy Aiden Print continued to cause problems for Corby on the left flank but the home side went agonisingly close to snatch a late winner when Ryan Robbins forced the agile Martin to tip a shot onto the crossbar.

A score-draw was a fair result in an evenly-balanced contest which provided Daventry with a fourth point from two matches and a return to the top half of the table in tenth place.