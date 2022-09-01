Returning King back in the old routine for Daventry

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry Town boss manager Aaron Parkinson

Aaron King marked the start of his fourth spell at Elderstubbs by playing a part in both goals as Town beat Dereham to move into the top half of the NPL Midlands table on Saturday.

That followed on from a first win of the season, against St Neots, but on Monday the Purple Army were beaten 2-1 at Market Harborough.

Former Liverpool trainee King, who is 29, is an attacking midfield player who has played for 11 English non-League football clubs – and enjoyed three previous stints with Town.

In Dav’s 2019-20 Southern League campaign he scored nine goals from 29 appearances, and looks a ready-made replacement for the long-serving Adam Confue, who has quit the club for ON Chenecks.

King claimed an ‘assist’ for Tom Lorraine's opener in the 70th minute against Dereham, and then in the 80th minute King deftly chipped the ball into an empty net after a Dereham defensive mix-up to seal victory.

This workmanlike success came despite a growing injury list which included the names of George Ball (hamstring), Jeff Woodward (hospitalised with an infection) and the resting Jack Bowen.

Town manager Arron Parkinson's immediate reaction was to hint at better times to come in the near future, as he said he is expecting ‘several new key signings to follow before we take on Boldmere St Michaels at Elderstubbs next Tuesday’.

Meanwhile, Carter Price has rejoined Daventry whilst speedy full-back Aiden Print is also on the way back to full fitness after missing a year with a serious leg injury.

On Monday, injuries and holiday commitments took their toll at Harborough when a depleted Daventry lost narrowly to the reigning UCL champions, who scored twice in the first half through Joel Carta and Rhys Kelly.

Jack Bowen pulled one back on 76 minutes, but then things went awry.

Parkinson was dismissed from the dug-out for verbally abusing the referee before a reckless professional foul with four minutes remaining saw Jarvis Wilson sent off for the third time in a year.