Reserve boss Emery steps up as Daventry start the hunt for a new manager
Reserve team manager Andy Emery will take charge of Daventry Town’s first-team this weekend.
Emery will be in the dugout as the struggling Purple Army begin life after Arron Parkinson with a tough trip to Northern Premier League Midlands leaders Halesowen Town on Saturday.
Parkinson resigned as the Town manager on Monday after nearly seven years in charge following discussions between himself and the board about the club’s financial ability to compete at Step 4.
Coaches Matt Finlay and Jim Scott as well as physio Martin Dundas also left the club.
Daventry are now inviting applications for the role of first-team manager and they can be emailed to the club to [email protected] in the first instance with details of qualifications and past positions held.
Anyone interested in taking on the first-team physio role can also email to the same address.