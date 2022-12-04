The knockout stages are well underway at the Qatar World Cup, with four new teams set to vye for a place in the quarter finals. Two teams have already advanced in the tournament, with Argentina beating Australia and Netherlands beating the United States.

England begin their knockout stage games today as they play AFCON winners Senegal. Senegal have done well to progress past the group stages, as many wrote them off after star man Sadio Mane was ruled out of the tournament with injury.

It’s safe to say the fans of the Three Lions are a little nervous prior to kick off. This is because the game is being shown on ITV, a channel where England has a poor record . Since 1998, England has won just six games from 28 on ITV, compared to 19 wins from 28 on the BBC.

The other World Cup match today is Poland v France. Poland head into the match as massive underdogs against the current World Cup holders. But, with one of the best strikers in the world in their ranks aka Robert Lewandowksi, anything is possible.

England fans will have a keen eye on the other match in the World Cup today. If they beat Senegal, they will face the winner of France v Poland in the quarter finals.

Who is on at the World Cup today?

Declan Rice said England should be feared by everyone at the World Cup after their Group B victory, and his former coach Liam Manning agrees

Poland v France - 3pm - BBC One

