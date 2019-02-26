Powell on target as strong Cobblers reserves draw with Milton Keynes

A strong Cobblers reserve team drew 1-1 with Milton Keynes Dons in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Moulton College on Tuesday afternoon.

Luke Coddington was in goal for Town, while there were starts for Sam Foley, Andy Williams, Daniel Powell, Jay Williams, Morgan Roberts, Junior Morias and Timi Elsnik.

Jay Williams makes a challenge

On a warm and sunny afternoon, it was the Cobblers who took the lead on 18 minutes through former MK player Powell.

Roberts took a corner which was only cleared as far as Powell and his low shot was deflected past MK keeper and former Cobbler Lee Nicholls and into the back of the net.

Former Town player Lawson D’Ath was proving a threat for the vistiors, but it was the Cobblers who should have doubled their lead on 34 minutes.

Andy Williams looked to have scored after being picked out by Elsnik, but the ball fell inches wide of the post.

A few minutes later and MK were level through Stephen Walker, who is on loan at the Buckinghamshire side from Middlesbrough.

Powell almost restored Town’s lead immediately, only too see his strike hit the post and bounce to safety.

Both sides continued to create and miss chances in the second half, and Morias thought he had headed the Cobblers ahead on 70 minutes, only to see his effort from Roberts’ cross ruled out for offside.

Former Peterborough United striker Morias was looking lively, and he again went close on 83 minutes, only to see his powerful drive from the edge of the box saved by Nicholls.

That proved to be the final meaningful chance of the game as it ended all square.