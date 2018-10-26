Powell has ‘belief’ and is ready to grab his chance in striking role

Daniel Powell says Cobblers boss Keith Curle has given him the ‘belief’ that he can perform as a striker.

The former Milton Keynes Dons man has played virtually all of his career as a winger or attacking midfielder, but on Tuesday night he led the line for Town as they dismantled Macclesfield Town 5-0.

I played up front a lot when I was younger. I haven’t played there as much in the last few years, but the manager’s given me belief to play as a striker and I think I’m doing a good job so far Daniel Powell

Powell partnered Andy Williams up top at Moss Rose to add a bit of power and pace to the frontline, and he also scored his first goal of the season, making it 3-0 after Matt Crooks had scored twice to put Town in control.

Curle also utilised Powell as a striker in the Checkatrade Trophy win at Oxford United, and it is clearly a position in which the manager feels the 27-year-old can make a real impact.

And Powell is more than happy to give the position a blast, particularly as he was a frontrunner in his younger days.

“As always I’m hoping for another start at the weekend (against Oldham).

“I’ll work hard, try and stay fit and get some more goals for the team.”

Powell’s strike on Tuesday was his first of the season, and he was a relieved man having missed a great chance to score a late equaliser after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at his former club.

“I’ve been working really hard,” said Powell.

“I missed one at the weekend and that got me a bit down, but I was delighted to bounce back with a goal on Tuesday.

“I think it was the goal that finished them off too and we could have got a few more.”