POLL: Who do you think should be the next Cobblers manager?

Have your say on who should be the next Cobblers boss by voting in our poll.

Several names have already been thrown into the hat as Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas goes about finding a replacement for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was sacked on Monday evening.

Dean Austin will have the chance to show what he can do by taking the reins for the rest of the season, supported by former Brackley Town manager Jon Brady as his assistant.

Early favourites for the role include Graham Alexander (5/1) and Uwe Rosler (9/1), both of whom were recently sacked by two of Northampton’s League One rivals in Scunthrope United and Fleetwood Town.

The list of potential candidates also includes former Nottingham Forest, Birmingham and Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill, as well as current Brackley boss Kevin Wilkin, who’s led his side to third place in the National League North and the final of the FA Trophy.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard is another to have worked wonders this season having overcome a small budget to guide the Hertfordshire outfit to promotion contention in the National League, while if you fancy a big name, Steven Gerrard, Craig bellamy and Frank Lampard are all priced at 16/1.