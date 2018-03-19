PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton Town 0 Rotherham United 3

It was a very bad day at the office for the Cobblers on Saturday, as they suffered a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Rotherham United at Sixfields.

On a bitterly cold day, the Cobblers failed to produce any action of note to warm up their supporters, with the Millers cruising to a victory that keeps them on course for a place in the Sky Bet League One promotion play-offs.

The defeat saw Town drop back into the relegation zone, and with just nine matches left to play, time is running out for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his players to rescue themselves.

Chron photographer Sharon Lucey braved the cold to capture the action, and here are some of her images from the game.