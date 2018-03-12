PICTURE GALLERY: Bristol Rovers 1 Northampton Town 1

The Cobblers claimed another precious point in their battle for Sky Bet League One survival when they drew 1-1 at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

New signing Kevin Luckassen enjoyed a dream debut, with the big striker netting with his first touch after coming on as a second-half substitute.

That goal levelled the score after Rovers had taken a first-half lead, and Town held on to secure a share of the spoils, despite a red card for Matt Crooks.

The midfielder was dismissed for two yellow cards, and he is now facing a three-match ban as it is his third dismissal of the season, following on from reds at Southend United and at home to Walsall.

In all three cases, Crooks was dismissed for picking up two cautions.

That dismissal put a dampener on the day for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, but the Town boss was still satisfied with his outcome of a tricky trip to the west country.

The point ensures the Cobblers stay out of the relegation zone, as they are still one point clear of fourth-from-bottom Fleetwood, who also drew, 1-1 with in-form Plymouth Argyle.

Chron photographer Sharon Lucey was at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday to capture the action, and here is a selection of her images.