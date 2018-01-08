Physio Braastad leaving Cobblers to take up post in native Norway

Cobblers physio Anders Braastad is leaving the club to return to his native Norway.

Satruday’s trip to Bradford City will be his final game as first team physio before he leaves to take up a role at Norwegian club Odds Ballklubb, which is based in the city of Skien.

The club plays in the top flight of Norwegian football and competed in this season’s Europa League, going out at the third qualifying round stage following a 2-1 aggregate loss to Dinamo Zagreb. They have qualified for the Europa League for the past three seasons.

The Cobblers are in the process of recruting a new physio.

“We would like to thank Anders for his work,” said Town manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“We are sorry to see him go, but the chance to return to his home country and work for a side who have played in the Europa League in the last few seasons was clearly a huge factor for him and we understand that.

“Anders will be leaving us after the Bradford City game, and we have been in a recruitment process where we will be looking to recruit the best possible candidate to replace Anders.

“We would like to thank Anders for his hard work while at Sixfields and we wish him every success in his new role.”

Braastad has been at Sixfields since 2014, originally joining the club as the academy physiotherapist, before moving up to first team duties under Chris Wilder’s management.