Parry at the double to knock Town out of the cup in opener

Daventry Town’s interest in the Emirates FA Cup ended on Saturday.

Newly-promoted Town lost 3-1 at Boldmere St Michael in Saturday’s extra preliminary round tie.

Despite promotion to the BetVictor Southern League, Town were one of only 17 step four sides selected to appear at this stage of the competition. The draw gave them a difficult trip to Boldmere who last season finished fifth in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Almost all of Town’s squad have returned from last season’s double winning season. Kieran Fitzgerald and Rico Alexander have gone to Rugby Town but Arron Parkinson’s side have also been bolstered by the return of Ollie Wilkinson and central defenders Kane Finney and Kyle Barnett.

Town started brightly and had a shout for a penalty when Jordan Orosz’s cross was met by Luke Emery and with the defender sliding in but the referee gave the defender the benefit of doubt.

Boldmere grew into the game with both sides playing the passing game. Owen Parry broke the deadlock just before halftime when the ball broke kindly for him and he slotted in past the advancing Iustin Cerga. Parry scored his second goal of the game just before the hour mark after breaking down the left hand side.

Town briefly rallied and Taylor Orosz went close as his shot was deflected just wide for a corner. From Adam Creaney’s corner, Luke Emery’s cross was tapped home by captain Ross Harris.

The next goal would prove crucial and it went to way of the hosts. Kyle Byrne scoring the goal of the game after the ball was laid back to him on the edge of the box and he placed it in the top corner of the net, giving Cerga no chance.

Emery went close late on when he hit the post but it was Boldmere’s day and they now travel to Stourport Swifts.