The news was confirmed by the Northern Premier League Midlands strugglers last night (Monday) after what they described as “constructive discussions about the club and its ability to compete at Step 4”.

Parkinson led the Purple Army into Step 4 football with two promotions in his first three years at the helm after being appointed back in April 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having previously established themselves at Step 4, it has been a campaign of struggle this time and Daventry currently sit second from bottom in the table and are at risk of relegation with just 11 games left to play.

Arron Parkinson has resigned as manager of Daventry Town. Picture courtesy of Richard Nunney/Daventry Town

Assistant-manager Matt Finlay and coach Jim Scott have also left the club.

In a statement, Daventry said: “It goes without saying two promotions and a league cup in the first three years was beyond everyone’s wildest dreams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To climb back up with such limited resources is testament to Parky being able to attract players to Daventry Town Football Club.

“The journey with Parky has been a joyful one and one of his best attributes has been the togetherness of the teams he has assembled over the years.

“This season has been tough and with so many close results going against us.

“Without a major sponsor next season in Step 4, it would see the club again looking at relegation from the start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The board and Arron have agreed in the best interest of DTFC that the club needs to take a step back while it looks for more support from the people of Daventry and the business community.”

In his own statement, Parkinson added: “After discussions with the board regarding the finances of the club, it seems the right time for me to step away.

“The club, at this minute in time, doesn’t have the resources to play Step 4 football and, because of this, it was a fairly straightforward decision for me to make.

“The club’s future is far more important than my own personal ambitions and I fully understand and respect their decision although I’m also disappointed as I felt we would have survived relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have loved my time at the football club as both a player and manager and this club, over the last seven years, has become my second home.

“I am hugely proud of my achievements and winning the UCL Premier Division and UCL League Cup double with just a £600 a week budget will always rank up there with my most enjoyable seasons in football.

“I would like to thank all the players and staff who have helped and pulled on the purple shirt and also all the people behind the scenes who have worked tirelessly for myself and the team.