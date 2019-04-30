Parkinson looking for Town to complete a memorable double

Daventry Town will be looking to complete the double on Bank Holiday Monday.

The United Counties League champions face Holbeach United in the KitmanUK Knockout Cup final at Raunds Town looking to end a memorable season on a high note.

The newly-crowned champions can now look forward to a return to step four football next season and are predicted to join the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central in which they are expected to face the likes of Bedford Town, Corby Town, Bedworth United, Cambridge City and Halesowen Town.

But Arron Parkinson’s side met with only their second premier division defeat of an outstanding season when they lost 1-0 at Deeping Rangers in their final league game.

Town created most of chances in the first half. Kieran Fitzgerald had the best of them when Taylor Orosz’s cross was flicked on by McGowan and the in-form winger struck a low volley which a defender somehow scrambled off the goal line.

Another mazy run along the by line by Fitzgerald went across the front of goal without getting a touch. All square at halftime with Deeping restricted to a long range Tommy Mooney effort which was comfortably saved by Iustin Cerga.

The second half started with driving rain as well as the wind. Deeping created more chances in the second half with a Michael Simpson shot crashing against the bar.

The only goal of the game came just six minutes from the end when a clearance was charged down by the onrushing striker Cameron Johnson and he was left with a simple tap-in.

Town failed to score for the first time in what has been a remarkable season. One which the neither the committee nor management could have predicted at the start of the campaign.