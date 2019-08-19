Orosz hits late winner to give Town a dream start

Taylor Orosz made it a winning start on Daventry Town’s return to BetVictor South League football.

Newly-promoted Town came away from Kidlington with a 1-0 victory in Saturday’s Division One Central clash thanks Orosz’s last minute winner.

Town started brightly and the first half chance came from Phil Cassidy’s header which he flicked on for Luke Emery but keeper Christian Lawrence just beat last season’s top goal scorer to the ball.

The first real chance of the match went to Town when Taylor Orosz broke down the right but his cross just eluded Emery in the middle. Kidlington came more into the game and Declan Benjamin’s excellent acrobatic overhead kick produced an equally acrobatic save from Iustin Cerga.

After the restart, Cassidy had a header tipped over the bar as did Confue while Taylor Orosz saw his shot saved and from the ensuing corner Ross Harris struck the base of the post.

The match turned in Town’s favour when Jacob Blackstock brought down Taylor Orosz as he went down the left wing and got a second yellow card.

Aaron King’s shot was blocked and from the ensuing corner Taylor Orosz has a shot well saved by the keeper.

With seconds to spare, Dan Childs came short for a corner and his cross found Orosz on the edge of the box, his shot went through a crowded box and nestled in the corner of the goal. Three points in the bag.