Orosz and Fitzgerald put Town one point away from the title

Daventry Town have all but wrapped up the United Counties League title.

Second half goals from Taylor Orosz and Kieran Fitzgerald earned the long-time premier division leaders a 2-0 victory over Peterborough Northern Star.

Deeping Rangers beat Harborough Town so mathematically they can still do it but need to close a nine-point gap and a 26 goal deficit with two games remaining. A point at Pinchbeck United next Saturday will seal the title for Town ahead of Monday’s clash with Rugby Town.

Both sides had sights of goal early on, Adam Creaney’s free-kick rattled the bar and Fitzgerald’s rebound was blocked when he should have done better. It was mostly one-way traffic during the first period, Creaney’s free-kick was met by Tom McGowan’s downward header and Fitzgerald scuffed his shot over.

McGowan glanced a header which was saved by Dyaln Cliffe who then kept out Creaney’s free-kick. A rare attack from the visitors ended with Kieran Blanchard dragging his shot wide before Luke Emery set up Orosz who shot over the bar.

After the restart, James Seekings saw his effort parried by Lustin Cerga around the far post but Town went ahead in the 65th minute when Adam Confue won possession and found Emery, Creaney flicked the ball on for Orosz to cut inside and fire past Cliffe.

McGowan put Emery immediately in on goal but the usually prolific marksman fired wide. Emery found the side-netting with a rasping angled drive while Jake Sansby’s shot brought a smart save out of Cerga before substitute Harry Brooks headed wide from six yards out.

Town wrapped the points up in the 90th minute when Fitzgerald released Phil Cassidy down the right, he beat Matthew Coxy and the ball to Fitzgerald who beat Cliffe.