Opposition view: Rovers boss Mellon content with hard-earned away point

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon came away feeling satisfied with both his side’s performance and the end result following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Northampton.

Tranmere, promoted to the EFlL last season, had started their campaign with two draws, two defeats and one victory, and they were on course to add another three points to their tally when James Norwood’s composed finish nudged them just after half-time.

But Junior Morias struck within 10 minutes and the visitors had to soak up some intense late pressure from their hosts before celebrating a hard-earned away point.

“We’ve picked up a good point at a difficult place,” noted Mellon afterwards. “We knew it’d be tough but the boys battled away and we’re a team that’s constantly developing.

“There are things we need to get better at and there are things we could have done better but, in terms of character and fight, to come to Northampton and get a draw is pleasing.

“We’re coming into a new level and we’re facing new challenges all the time so the players have had a right good go and we know there are things we’ll have to work on.

“It’s disappointing to go a goal up and concede in the way we did. We missed a tackle which you have to win in that position and they then get down the side of us and we don’t stop the cross.

“These are the lessons you have to learn because they have dangerous players and the chances are they’ll pick someone out, which they did, and the lad put it away.

“But the bottom line is it’s a good result and we had great support. I don’t think you’re ever happy with a point but we’ll respect every point we get on the road this season.”