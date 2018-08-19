Opposition view: Dunne happy with ‘deserved’ and ‘valuable’ away point

Cambridge United manager Joe Dunne felt his side were well full value for their point after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Northampton at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The U’s were grateful for Town’s generous finishing in the first-half when the home team coughed up several clear chances before eventually going ahead through Kevin van Veen just shy of the hour-mark.

But George Maris pulled Cambridge level with a cool finish and despite van Veen adding his second later in the half, Gary Deegan’s perfectly-placed finish sent United home happy while leaving the Cobblers frustrated.

“It’s a good point for us and a deserved point in the end at a club who are expected to challenge for promotion this season,” said Dunne. “We showed great character twice and to go away with a draw is of value to us.

“We know where we are at the moment and we know there are one or two things to work on but that’s what the training pitch is for.

“They’re chasing their first win but we dug in and never gave up right until the very end and what epitomised that was Gary scoring a wonderful goal.

“They had a bit of pressure and territory in the game for sure and I think (Dimitar) Mitov was worked in the first-half but you can have as many chances as you want, you’ve got to score them.

“I thought that we had a good game plan today and we were organised and it was a really good away performance.

“We started exceptionally well but they really came into the game and they’ll argue they deserved to take the lead on both occasions, but we responded every time we had to and we were a threat. We’ll always fight.”