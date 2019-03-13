Opposition view: Blunt Flynn thought Newport ‘played very well’ in Cobblers defeat

Michael Flynn could take no solace from his side’s ‘very good away performance’ during Tuesday’s last-gasp defeat to Northampton as the disgruntled Newport boss gave an extremely short post-match interview.

So peeved by the manner of his side’s defeat – County’s third away loss in a row – Flynn offered a series of short and blunt answers to several questions during an interview that lasted barely 90 seconds.

His obvious frustration was understandable after he had seen a number of opportunities pass his team by at the PTS Academy Stadium, with Jamille Matt, Mark O’Brien and Padraig Amond all guilty of missing chances.

Newport slide out of the top half as a result of the defeat, replaced by the Cobblers, and their play-off hopes also looked doomed, now eight points adrift of the top seven.

“It’s disappointing,” said Flyn. “We lost the game. “I thought we played well but, again, it’s what you do in both boxes. I’ve just said it to the players; away from home we haven’t been good enough in both boxes.

“I felt we were actually very good tonight. It was a very, very good away performance but we’ve gone and lost the game when we had enough chances to win.”

Flynn’s men were beaten by a stunning 88th minute volley from Joe Powell, but the Exiles boss still felt his defenders could have prevented the goal.

“You can always do something about it - you can get someone on the edge of the box to actually mark him so a player hasn’t done their job,” he added.

“I’m not even thinking about the play-offs now. You won’t get in the play-offs with away form as bad as ours so I can’t even think about.

“We had chances but it’s the business end of the season and I don’t really care how we play as long as we win. It’s about getting the points on the board.

“I don’t want all the pats on the back saying we’ve played well tonight because we’ve lost the game so somewhere along the line we’ve done something wrong.

“The performance was much improved from Saturday’s game but that wasn’t hard.”