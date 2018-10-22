Odoffin backing Cobblers to bounce straight back from Dons setback

Cobblers defender Hakeem Odoffin is backing his side to set the record straight when they visit Macclesfield Town on Tuesday following Saturday’s loss at MK Dons.

Town were beaten for the first time under Keith Curle at Stadium MK on Saturday when Kieran Agard’s first-half goal was enough for the Dons to take all three points.

Cobblers had their chances to snatch a point with Daniel Powell going closest late on, but now the focus is on tomorrow’s trip to Macclesfield, who currently prop up League Two despite beating Carlisle United on Saturday – their first win of the season.

“We could have got something and it would have been really nice to get a draw for all the fans because they were brilliant throughout the game,” said Odoffin.

“We knew it was a big game and a lot of fans would turn out and from the first minute they were phenomenal. We wanted to get a win for them but it didn’t happen.

“I thought the boys fought hard for the whole 90 minutes. We didn’t get there in the end but we go again Tuesday and that’s the good thing - we’ve got another game and we can put it right.”

Odoffin, usually a right-back, says he will be prepared to play wherever Curle wants him to on Tuesday after featuring as Town’s middle centre-back for the majority of Saturday’s game.

With Shay Facey an injury doubt and fellow defenders Ash Taylor and Leon Barnett also on the sidelines, Odoffin will likely be called upon again after sitting out Curle’s first four matches in charge.

“It felt good out there,” he added. “I’ve played at centre-back before when I was younger and in this game you know you can be told to play in different positions and you’ve got to be ready to do that and I thought I was.

“The gaffer wanted me to play in the middle and we’ve done a lot of work in training on the system and everyone’s bought into his ideas really quickly.

“Anyone who’s been put into those positions has done a good job so we’ve got to keep that going and keep the results coming.

“We can always do better and there’s always things to improve. We’ll keep on learning and keep buying into his ideas and hopefully the results will come.”