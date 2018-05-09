Next Cobblers boss new poll: do you still want the same man or has your mind changed?

Last month, we ran a poll asking Cobblers fans who they want as next manager and Graham Alexander was the comfortable winner with 27% of the vote, well clear of next favourite Kevin Wilkin.

Since then, though, things have changed. The Cobblers, despite relegation to League Two, improved under Dean Austin during his five-game stint as caretaker boss, so much so he’s emerged as a serious contender for the full-time job and is now the odds-on favourite. Do you still want the same man as before or has your mind been swayed? Vote below...