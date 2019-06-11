New signing McCormack did his ‘homework’ on Cobblers boss Curle - and liked what he heard

Much has been made of the fact Keith Curle insists on meeting potential Cobblers targets face to face before signing them.

The Town boss tries to make sure he knows players inside out before he makes the decision to try and bring them to the PTS Academy Stadium - well Alan McCormack made sure he had also done his ‘homework’ on Curle.

The 35-year-old signed for the Cobblers last week after his release from Sky Bet League One champions Luton Town.

Dropping back down to league two is a big decision for a player enterting the twilight of his career, but McCormack was impressed by the ambition and drive of Curle, and his plans for the club, and he also admitted his own research on the Town boss was very encouraging.

“I was very impressed with Keith straight away, with everything we spoke about,” said the Irishman.

“We spoke about the football, but it is not so much about the football on the pitch, it is also about what happens off the pitch.

“It’s about what happens on a Saturday, and from a Monday to Friday, about how he wants training to be, how he wants the dressing room to be, his players in the dressing room.

“Then there is the discipline inside the dressing room, which for me is one of the biggest things that I look at, the players’ discipline, work-rate, attitude, everything.

“He said all the right things to me, and I know people can say things in football and then do things differently, but I have also done my homework.

“I have done a little bit of research and spoken to people about Keith, and I have had nothing but positive feedback, and nothing but excellent words said about him.

“So again that reassured me I was making the right decision.”

The Dubliner, who has won promotion in the past two seasons with the Hatters, has signed a one-year contract with the Cobblers.