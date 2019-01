The Cobblers will travel to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, February 5, for their rearranged Sky Bet League Two clash (ko 7.45pm).

The match was originally due to be played last Saturday (January 5), but was postponed due to Tranmere’s involvement in the FA Cup third round.

The Wirral side took on Premier League high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur last Friday, and were thrashed 7-0.

Town will confirm ticket details in due course.