New date set for Cobblers’ trip to Blackpool

The Cobblers’ Sky Bet League One clash at Blackpool will be played on Tuesday, April 10 (ko 7.45pm).

The match was postponed last weekend due to the big freeze that hit the country, but has now been rearranged for early next month.

The rescheduling suits the Cobblers, as their April 7 showdown with Shrewsbury has been moved to March 20 due to their involvement in the Checkatrade Trophy Final.

Tickets purchased for the original game at Bloomfield Road are valid for the re-arranged date.

Supporters who had purchased tickets for the original game and cannot make the new date have until 4pm on Monday, April 9, to claim a refund.

To do this, supporters should return the unused tickets to Sixfields in person.

If fans had purchased tickets online and had not collected them, they should call Northampton 683777 to arrange a refund.