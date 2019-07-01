New challenge excites Pierre after he swaps Cobblers for Shrewsbury

Former Cobblers defender Aaron Pierre says he has ‘fitted straight in’ at Shrewsbury Town after scoring his first goal for the club in a training ground game against TNS on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was named Northampton’s Player of the Year last season but swapped the PTS for New Meadow when penning a three-year deal at Shrewsbury last week.

Pierre came through the youth ranks at Brentford before making a name for himself at Wycombe Wanderers, where his impressive performances led to the Cobblers snapping him up in 2017.

But following a disappointing season in League Two, the imposing centre-back has moved up a level and signed for Sam Ricketts’ side, who finished 18th in League One last term.

“It’s been good,” Pierre told the club website after his first few days at Shrewsbury. “The players have all been very welcoming, I’ve fit in straight away. The Gaffer and the staff have also been very welcoming. Everything is going as planned.

“I knew a handful of players before so that just makes things easier. My fitness is getting there, it’s been difficult especially in the weather condition, it takes a massive toll on you but it’s pre-season and that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s always good to get on the scoresheet and kept a clean sheet whilst I was playing so it’s double bubble for me.

“As a defender, it’s very important for you to be vocal and control the defence and everyone in front of you. I’m just getting back into it as it’s pre-season, what better way to practice that than in a friendly.”

Pierre admitted the lure of playing in a higher division was one of the reasons he made the switch, as was the appeal of working under former defender Ricketts, who played over 100 times in the Premier League and also made 52 appearances for Wales.

“My ambition as well is to play at the highest level so with his guidance and his knowledge he’ll make me better 100 per cent,” Pierre added. “He’s a great guy, he’s welcomed me and he’s always talking to me, helping me and showing me how he wants things so it’s been good.”

On his first few days at Shrewsbury, the former Town man added: “We’re very strong, everyone’s confident on the ball, everyone’s a leader and knows what they’re doing. It’s all about putting a game plan together now and making sure we understand each other.”