Moloney turns down Cobblers contract offer and opts to leave Sixfields

Defender Brendan Moloney has turned down the offer of a new contract at Sixfields and has left the Cobblers.

The Irishman will officially depart Town when his contract runs out on June 30, and his decision brings to an end a three-and-a-half year association with the club.

Signed initially on loan from Yeovil Town by Chris Wilder in January, 2015, Moloney put pen to paper on a permanent contract the following month when he was signed on a free transfer.

Despite suffering with regular spells out with injuries, the marauding right-back made 108 starts and seven substitute appearances for Town, scoring two goals.

He was a key part of the Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two title-winning team of 2015/16, but the 29-year-old’s time at Sixfields has now come to an end.

Moloney was offered a new deal by Town boss Dean Austin at the end of last season, but the former Nottingham Forest and Bristol City man has decided to try his luck elsewhere.

Writing on his Instagram account, Moloney revealed the news that he was leaving when he said: “I want to thank the fans and everyone at NTFC for the past few years. Some great memories. All the best for the future.”

The club has issued a statement, which reads: “We would like to thank Brendan for his time as a Northampton Town player and wish him every success for the future.”