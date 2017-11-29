Moloney says Cobblers players will shrug off negative reaction and ‘move on’

Brendan Moloney has admitted the Cobblers players found the reaction from sections of the crowd to their Sky Bet League One clash with Bury at Sixfields last Saturday hard to take.

But the Irishman, who accepts the supporters are entitled to their opinion, insists the squad will not let the boos that followed 0-0 draw affect them, and they will just carry on with the job of trying to turn the team’s form around.

The Cobblers ended a run of three straight defeats with the goalless stalemate against bottom-of-the-table Bury, but it didn’t stop a negative reaction rolling down from some supporters in the stands.

That came as a surprise to manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and the players, who felt they had turned in a decent performance, and asked if being booed was hard to take for the players, Moloney said: “It was.

“We all came off and we know we had played well, and we created chances, but there were a few boos at the end which isn’t nice to hear.

“But fans come and watch and they are entitled to their opinion, but as players we won’t let anything like that affect us.

“We just go into the next game, we will carry our confidence from Saturday into the next game, and hopefully pick up the right result.

“We will then come back and do it again the following Saturday, and that is what you have to do.

“You can’t have things outside of that affect you, so we will move on and everything is fine.”

The Cobblers are back in action on Saturday, but take a break from their league struggles when they travel to Portsmouth for a second round Checkatrade Trophy (ko 12.30pm).

And Moloney believes he and his team-mates are well capable of getting a result, particularly if they continue to perform as they did in the draw with Bury.

“I think we were unlucky not to get all three points on Saturday,” said the former Yeovil Town man.

“We played some good stuff and created some chances, and on another day those chances go in, we come off with three points and everybody leaves the ground happy.

“But it is fine lines, and we ended up drawing. I think we played well, and if we keep performing like that then we will pick up a lot more points.”

And he added; “I felt at times we got into some great crossing positions, we got shots off and created chances. We have been working on that and it came through on Saturday.

“It was an improved performance from last Tuesday at Plymouth where we let ourselves down a bit and didn’t perform at all.

“As I said, if we can carry Saturday’s performance into the games we have coming up, then I am sure we will be fine.”