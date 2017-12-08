Midfielder Grimes says struggling Cobblers have to ‘stick together’

Matt Grimes knows he is resorting to cliche, but he insists the only way the Cobblers are going to get out of their current run of poor form is for everybody ‘to stick together’.

Town travel to Oldham Athletic in Sky Bet League One on Saturday, striving to end a run of five games without a win or a goal.

The Swansea City loan man is set to return to the Cobblers midfield having missed last weekend’s Checkatrade Trophy trip to Portsmouth through suspension,

Grimes insists he and the rest of the Town squad could be doing no more than they already are to turn their form around, and that everybody at the club has to keep singing from the same hymn sheet.

“The first season I was at Exeter we went through a similar pattern of results, and you just have to stick together,” said the England Under-21 international.

“Everybody says that all the time, and it is a bit of a cliche, but you really do.

“If you watch us week in, week out, we are working so hard to put it right, and we are creating chances and opportunities, and I go back to the Bury game at home which we should have won.

“But when you are down there and struggling for a bit of form, you have to draw on the positives as much as you can.

“We are not happy we’re not winning games, and we are as frustrated as much as the staff and the fans as well, and we have to stick together and keep going.

“I am sure when one or two of those chances go in, it will be a different ball game.”

Oldham have turned their season around after a terrible start, but they are only four points above the Cobblers, and Grimes knows they are beatable this weekend.

“We just need to focus on ourselves. I think we have a lot of quality in our squad, and on our day we believe we can beat anybody,” said the 22-year-old England Under-21 international, who was sold by Exeter to Swansea for £1.75m in the January transfer window of 2015.

“We have picked up results against Oxford and Blackpool, who are way up the table, so we have to look at every game as three points, and we look to win every game.

“Oldham are around us in the table, and if we can get two or three games of getting three points on the board, as we did when we beat Gillingham and Oxford, if we can get that momentum going then who knows what can happen?”

Grimes also insists the belief in the Cobblers camp is still strong, saying: “We all have to stay positive, it is important everybody stays positive when you are struggling for a bit of form.

“The most important thing is we believe in what we are doing. We believe in the manager, he believes in us, and we believe we are going to turn it around.”