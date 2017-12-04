McGowan gets Town back to winning ways

Daventry Town head to United Counties League high-fliers Leicester Nirvana for Tuesday’s clash on the back of a welcome victory.

A solitary goal from Tommy McGowan earned Town all three points in Saturday’s premier division clash with Sileby Rangers.

Jack Ashton came into central defence while Ben Browne, Tom McGowan and Kieran Fitzgerald returned to the starting line-up. There were two new faces on the bench, Harry Beckley came in from St Neots and Chief Boateng signed on a dual registration from AFC Rushden & Diamonds while Jake Bettles has returned to his former club Desborough Town.

Town were out the blocks quickly and a series of passes down the right ended with Adam Creaney being denied by Dom Roggero. Kieran Fitzgerald, making his first start since returning from a back injury, tested the Rangers keeper with a snap shot.

Adam Moussi put Creaney through but he was denied by the advancing keeper who also saved at Fitzgerald’s feet.

Ant O’Connor made a stunning save to keep out a close range volley while Roggero produced a double save at the other end, keeping out Dan Childs’ header and thwarting McGowan from the rebound.

Jordan Orosz headed a Creaney free-kick and was denied by Roggero after the restart. Ross Harris headed off the line and Ashton saw his header cleared off the line at the other end.

Boateng and Beckley both came off the bench and shortly afterwards Town went in front. Boateng’s shot was blocked but the rebound fell to McGowan who managed to get a toe on the ball with just enough pace to see it trickle over the line.