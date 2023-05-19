Long Buckby AFC Ladies football team to return next season with a new team

As the end of the football season is approaching, Long Buckby AFC Ladies team is preparing for next season and looking for new recruits.

People over the age of 16 interested in joining the teams will be offered the opportunity to play football, improve their fitness levels, and have a lot of fun.

On May 25, the team will play in their first cup final against Bugbrooke St Michael Ladies at Daventry Town Football Club. The kick-off will be at 7.30pm.

Long Buckby AFC Ladies football team players at a match last week.

Then, Long Buckby AFC will launch a new reserve team for women over the age of 16 in the upcoming football season.

The teams are managed by Phil Moss and Scott Wilkinson, who are in their fifth season of ladies' football management.

“We were told we wouldn’t survive more than six months and now we offer ladies free football,” said Phil.

“We wanted to be one of the first clubs in the county to offer ladies the chance to have a bit of equality.”

The team was created at the start of the 2019-2020 season to compete in the Northamptonshire Women and Girls Macron Football League.

The home matches are played at Long Buckby AFC’s Station Road ground.

From seniors to children, Long Buckby AFC provides a team for everyone. Girls under the age of 16 can participate in their own squad or in one of the mixed-gender teams that are available.