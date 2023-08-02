​The Purple Army had opened their United Counties League Premier Division South campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Wellingborough Town last Friday night.

But they hit back to claim their first win in a league game for 186 days.

In front of nearly 200 fans, the first half ended goalless although Daventry had the better of things with summer signing Zac Allen going close to opening the scoring.

Leon Lobjoit was the late hero for Daventry Town on Tuesday night. Picture by Dan Lowson

But the second period began on a controversial note when Aylestone were awarded a penalty, which was duly converted by Matt Langham.

And Town were really up against it when defender Oran Jackson was sin-binned for 10 minutes.

But they held on and then grabbed a deserved equaliser with 15 minutes to go when the ball hit striker Brian Farrell in the six-yard box and found its way in.

Shaun Archer went close with an effort from the edge of the box but summer signing Lobjoit, who was sent-off for dissent late on in the loss at Wellingborough, had the final say when he poked home a close-range winner to secure a first victory of the campaign for Daren Young’s team.

There was still time for late drama as a stray elbow from an Aylestone player caught a home player in the face, resulting in a straight red card.

“It's great, I’m just buzzing to get that first win,” Lobjoit told the club’s official website after the game.

“It meant a lot for the boys. The heads didn’t go down, we went straight back on it after the goal was conceded.

“It was massive. Everyone is happy, there is a big buzz around the club.”

The Purple Army can now turn their attention to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.