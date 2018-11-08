Lincoln boss Cowley: ‘Northampton are one of the best teams we have played this season’

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley has declared the Cobblers ‘one of the best teams we have played this season’ ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup first round clash between the clubs at Sincil Bank.

The Imps were 1-0 winners at the PTS Academy Stadium on the opening day of the campaign, Matt Green scoring the only goal with the visitors’ only effort on target.

The scoreline was very harsh on a Town team that dominated throughout and created a hatful of chances.

Unfortunately for the Cobblers and boss at the time, Dean Austin, they failed to take any of them.

That was to prove a recurring theme in the following matches as well as Town struggled for results, and at the end of September Austin paid the price for that as he was sacked.

A smiling Cowley was heard to say after beating the Cobblers that ‘it’s better to be a lucky manager than a good one’, and he hasn’t changed his tune ahead of this weekend’s showdown between the sides.

Particularly as Keith Curle has transformed the Cobblers’ fortunes, with Town winning six of their past seven games in all competitions.

“Northampton are one of the best teams we’ve played this season,” said Cowley, whose team sit top of the Sky Bet League Two table.

“I know we managed to find a way of beating them but it was a very tough game.

“They’ve now got a new manager and have been on a really good run.”

Lincoln go into Saturday’s game having won just one of their past five games.

On Tuesday night they drew 2-2 with Wolves Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.