Leeds United owner rules out selling club, West Brom open contract talks with defender, Besiktas want Huddersfield Town striker - and the rest of the Championship rumours

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed he has received offers to buy the club but ruled out selling. (Daily Mirror)

The Italian revealed he had to sell the likes Pontus Jansson, Kemar Roofe and Jack Clarke due to fears over Financial Fair Play. (Daily Star)

The Whites tried to insert an obligation to buy clause in Ben White's contract, however Brighton were only keen on loaning him out. (Football Insider)

Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City are competing to sign free agent defender Alberto Redondo after his release from Getafe. (Foot Mercato)

Besiktas president Fikret Orman will make an approach to sign Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie on loan this summer. (TRT Spor)

Charlton Athletic could allow Macauley Bonne to leave for Ipswich, despite only signing him from Leyton Orient in the summer. (Vital Football Charlton)

West Bromwich Albion are set to open talks with defender Nathan Ferguson in a bid to tie the highly-rated teenager down to a new contract. (Birmingham Live)