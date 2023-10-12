Late goal tough to take for frustrated Daventry Town boss Young

Daventry Town boss Daren Young (Picture courtesy of @DaventryTownFC)

​The Purple Army had looked to be heading for what would have been a more than deserved point when John Dean headed home Leon Lobjoit's fine cross five minutes into the second half.

But the away side snatched the points at Elderstubbs thanks to an 85th-minute effort from a corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up for Daventry is another UCL Premier Division South battle, at home to Histon Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Young admits it was tough to digest what happened last weekend.

He said: "Saturday has to be one of the most frustrating games I have been involved in for a while.

“And there have been a couple like this one even though I warned everyone not to underestimate or get comfortable playing these guys.

"Complacency kills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When you boss possession in the manner we did for 90 per cent of the game and come away with nothing, it really does stick in the throat.

"We had countless opportunities to finish the game off, but when a team comes in and parks the bus it's all down to patience and concentration.

"I thought we had that until we switched off to concede in the 85th minute to make it 2-1.

"It just felt like it was never going to happen for us - and that was the case at the final whistle. But we go again and learn from it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defeat to Godmanchester leaves Daventry in eighth place in Premier Division South, four points adrift of the promotion play-off places.

Saturday's visitors to Elderstubbs, Histon, have endured a difficult start to the season.

They currently sit a lowly 18th having picked up just eight points from their 11 games, winning just twice.

In the Spartan South Midlands League Division One, Long Buckby drew 2-2 at Rothwell Corinthians. Bucks have no game this Saturday.

​