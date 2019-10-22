King bags brace but Mensah’s late equaliser thwarts Town

Everything went wrong for Daventry Town in stoppage-time at Elderstubbs and not just because Welwyn Garden City substitute Carl Mensah snatched a last-gasp equaliser.

Town dropped two BetVictor Southern League points in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

Of even greater long term significance was a fifth Daventry yellow card acquired by central defender Rico Alexander on his return from a brief stay at Rugby Town in the Division One Central clash.

Lack of player-discipline saw referee Niall Smith issue five yellow cards to Daventry players and the club now faces a minimum £500 FA fine for bringing the game into disrepute.

The names of Taylor Orosz, Jack Finch, Luke Emery, Aaron King and Alexander all went into the referee’s notebook for minor indiscretions. On the credit side the Town showed much-improved form after the shock 2-0 home defeat by lowly Biggleswade although captain Ross Harris joined Kieran Fitzgerald, Dean Lukeman, Phil Cassidy and Tom McGowan on the injury list.

The visitors took the lead as early as the seventh minute when Ollie Wilkinson failed to clear a Jack Bradshaw free-kick and Jay Rolfe scored with a simple tap-in. But Town responded with two goals in ten minutes.

Both well-taken efforts came from King who responded positively to occupying a deeper role behind main striker Luke Emery. The enigmatic King converted an Adam Creaney free-kick before rifling home an Adam Confue cross.

Both teams created further chances in the second half with Town keeper Iustin Cerga denying Welwyn’s new signing Alex Cathline before Confue hit the bar.

But just when it looked as though the Town would pick up all three points, up stepped Mensah to score in the first minute of stoppage-time following a corner.