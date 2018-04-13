Key pair return to boost Cobblers ahead of Bury showdown

The Cobblers are set to be boosted by the return of two key players for Saturday’s must-win Sky Bet League One clash at rock-bottom Bury.

Central defender Ash Taylor is available for selection after completing his one-match suspension for his controversial sending off at Peterborough United, and midfielder Matt Crooks is likely to be fit after missing the midweek trip to Blackpool.

The former Rangers man’s troublesome hamstring problem flared up ahead of the trip to Bloomfield Road and saw him sidelined, but caretaker boss Dean Austin revealed the 24-year-old played a full part in training on Thursday.

Providing there is no reaction to that session, then Crooks will be available.

Elsewhere, right-back Shay Facey also has a chance of making the trip to Gigg Lane, despite leaving the pitch early in the second half at Blackpool.

Facey twisted his ankle during the defeat, but Austin says the former Manchester City man is ‘improving’, and he has a chance of making it for this weekend.

It’s not such good news for fellow full-back Brendan Moloney, who missed the trip to the Seasiders with a knee problem.

Austin is hoping it is not too serious, but admitted there could be bruising on the knee for the Irishman, and if that is case then he will miss the weekend trip to Greater Manchester.

Also out of contention for the Bury game is striker Kevin Luckassen.

The Dutchmam was back out on the training pitch on Thursday doing some ball work, but Austin says this weekend will be too soon, and it is more likely he will be back in time for next weekend’s Sixfields date with Plymouth Argyle.

Long-term injury absentees Aaron Pierre and Aaron Phillips are stepping up their fitness work, but are not yet ready to return.