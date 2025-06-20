Key duo sign contract extensions at newly-promoted Brackley

Shane Byrne (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Newly-promoted Brackley Town are continuing to shape their squad for the National League after handing new deals to two key men this week.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Riccardo Calder and midfielder Shane Byrne have become the latest players to renew their contracts at St James Park.

Calder, a dynamic and energetic presence on the left flank, was an important part of the Saints' historic 2024/25 campaign, contributing to the club’s National League North title-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His athleticism, defensive solidity and attacking support on the left side made him a consistent performer throughout the season.

Calder joined Brackley in June 2022, having previously spent time at clubs including Aston Villa, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and Bradford (Park Avenue) and has gone on to make 130 Saints appearances so far.

With preparations for pre-season well underway, Calder’s commitment provides another boost as the Saints look to build momentum heading into 2025/26.

Brackley boss Gavin Cowan said: “We know what Riccardo brings to the team and the levels in which he can reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following his injury last season, he feels as though he has a point to prove not only at the level but to everyone else which means he’s hungry!”

As for Byrne, he was also a key figure in last season's success story.

His leadership, composure on the ball and wealth of experience were vital throughout the title-winning term.

And Cowan said: “It’s testament to Shane that he has signed after having other offers on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a leader, a winner and loves playing for this football club.

"Shane understands and believes in how we want to do things, and knows that we now have new targets to reach and he wants to be a part of that!”