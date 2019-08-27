Keen puts one over his old mates as Town slip to defeat

Daventry Town slipped up in Saturday’s Bet-Victor Southern League clash at Coleshill Town.

Aaron Parkinson’s side went on a steep learning curve when conceding four goals inside half-an-hour on a state-of-the-art artificial pitch to go down 4-1.

An improved second half performance saw Adam Creaney reduce the arrears from the penalty spot but lessons must be quickly absorbed before Town again encounter a non-grass surface at Yaxley next Tuesday.

Coleshill were a yard faster to the ball than Town in the first half and took full advantage with four early goals, two of them scored by ex-Daventry striker Luke Keen, who played in the 2013-14 team which reached the Southern League play-offs.

Keen netted 13 times that season and took only seven minutes to open the scoring for Coleshill at the weekend after a professional foul from Daventry’s under seige goalkeeper Iustin Cerga. Misambo doubled the advantage with a free header from a short free-kick before Keen struck again with an excellent volley from another cross.

Matt Jackson then made it 4-0 inside 29 minutes before Parkinson brought on Nat Liburd for injured captain Ross Harris with both Luke Emery and Aaron King going close to reducing the arrears before the interval.

By then Coleshill wide man Giovanni Dainty had two more chances to increase the home team’s already considerable lead but at least the Town showed rapid improvement when speeding up their reactions in the second period.

Adam Confue replaced Phil Cassidy in midfield before Emery was wrongly booked for a hard but fair tackle. The striker was then scythed down himself inside the box which enabled Creaney to add to last season’s 13 successful spot-kicks.